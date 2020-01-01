Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City

Match Report

Leicester City strolled to a 3-0 win over injury-ravaged Newcsastle United, who were forced to play most of the second half at St James' Park with ten men.

The hosts made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at home to Everton, with Javier Manquillo and Yoshinori Muto replacing DeAndre Yedlin and Andy Carroll.

Meanwhile, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers made six alterations to the XI which won 2-1 at West Ham last time out, with Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi all recalled.

Early on home keeper Martin Dubravka reacted smartly to keep out a Jonny Evans header following a City corner, with the visitors enjoying the majority of the possession.

Dubravka was then rescued by Federico Fernandez after he parried a Youri Tielemans drive, while at the other end Fabian Schar drilled a long-range effort straight at Kasper Schmeichel.

Joelinton then passed up the best chance of the game as he headed over an unguarded net after Schmeichel had saved his initial shot, with Jonjo Shelvey the creator of the opening.

Ten minutes before half-time Leicester took the lead due to an error from Florian Lejeune, whose pass across his own area was cut out by former Magpies striker Ayoze Perez, who made no mistake with a calm finish.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to the Foxes as James Maddison was given time and space on the edge of the area to fire a left-foot shot beyond the despairing dive of Dubravka.

The Magpies also had to replace both Jetro Willems and Manquillo due to injury, while at half-time Steve Bruce made a third change with Shelvey replaced by Sean Longstaff.

That proved even more important when Schar went down injured early in the second half and was unable to continue, leaving Newcastle down to ten men.

Dubravka grabbed an effort from distance from Maddison as the visitors took advantage of their extra player, before the home keeper excelled in denying both Kelechi Iheanacho and Perez.

Leicester continued to dominate and were able to play the ball around in relative comfort as time ticked away, adding gloss to the final scoreline when substitute Hamza Choudhury netted his first goal for the Foxes with a shot from the edge of the area.