Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace

A late Connor Wickham goal denied Norwich victory at Carrow Road as the Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Todd Cantwell’s early effort looked to be enough for Norwich to halt a seven-game winless run but former Ipswich striker Wickham’s first Premier League goal since the 2016/17 season ensured the spoils were shared.

The hosts took the lead after just four minutes when Emiliano Buendia worked his way into the box after a quick counter. Buendia’s effort was deflected into Cantwell’s path and the 21-year-old coolly slotted the ball under Vicente Guaita for the opener.

The Canaries looked the brighter of the two sides after opening the scoring but Palace still carried a threat going forward and Jordan Ayew was denied by Tim Krul.

Buendia could have doubled Norwich’s lead on 26 minutes but his volley was straight at Guaita.

Max Aarons then fired wide when well placed as the first half drew to a close and, after the restart, Norwich saw a number of chances come and go.

Guaita somehow managed to palm away a Buendia free kick and on the hour mark Mario Vrancic was unable to turn the ball in at the back post from a flicked-on corner.

Kenny McLean was denied by the woodwork with the Palace keeper beaten before Norwich were dealt a cruel blow.

On 85 minutes Wickham struck after being played in by Wilfried Zaha.

Moments earlier the striker had been denied by VAR for offside and the goal was initially ruled out, but a VAR review correctly ruled he had been played on by an outstretched Canaries boot.

Norwich, who have now taken the lead and failed to win the last five of their home games, remain bottom of the Premier League table and are seven points adrift of safety.

Palace sit ninth with 28 points, eight clear of the bottom three and just three adrift of Manchester United in fifth.