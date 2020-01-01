Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

Match Report

Danny Ings' 14th goal of the season was enough for Southampton to see off Tottenham, who also lost Harry Kane to injury on a bad day for Spurs at St Mary's.

Ings has now notched nine goals in his last 10 appearances for the Saints and that has helped the south coast club move six points clear of the relegation zone, picking up an impressive seven points over the festive period.

In contrast, Spurs have won just one of their last four matches and sit six points off fourth place. To make matters worse for manager Jose Mourinho, he could be without topscorer Kane for sometime after he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the second half.

The win was just what Southampton deserved for a solid display, hitting the ground running in the first half when they should have scored after two minutes, Cedric Soares with a free header but failing to hit the target.

A deflected Kane shot then forced Alex McCarthy into a smart save at the other end as both teams quickly shook off any New Year’s Eve hangover.

Nathan Redmond was next to try his luck, disappointingly shooting straight at Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga after a fine solo run.

Southampton did deservedly make the breakthrough on 17 minutes though, Ings hitting the target once again. The former Liverpool man sprung the offside trap from a long Jack Stephens pass, lobbing it over Toby Alderweireld before coolly slotting home.

Redmond should have doubled Saints’ lead when he met a Stuart Armstrong cross at the near post, only for Jan Vertonghen to make a goal-saving block.

Vertonghen then missed a golden chance to send an under-par Spurs in level at the break, firing over from close range after a corner had bounced across the entire penalty area.

The chances dried up after the break as the pace of the first half, coupled with a third game in six days, began to take its toll.

Redmond and substitute Shane Long went close to doubling Southampton’s lead, while the home side were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Alderweireld handled in the box.

Spurs barely threatened McCarthy at the other end, Kane scoring but from an offside position. The England international pulled up moments later, clutching his hamstring and needed to be replaced.

Lucas Moura nearly rescued a point when his deflected shot just dropped wide of the post but it would have been undeserved for a Tottenham side that are finding the going tough after a bright start to life under Mourinho, who was booked for encroaching into Southampton’s technical area to look at notes they were making.