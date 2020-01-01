West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth

A new year and a new start for West Ham as they cruised past Bournemouth 4-0 in the first game of David Moyes' second spell in charge.

Moyes opted for experience in his first game back in the role, with Mark Noble, Aaron Cresswell and Robert Snodgrass recalled. The Cherries also shuffled their pack with skipper Simon Francis amongst those to come in.

A decent start saw both teams enjoy possession but West Ham soon began to assert themselves and took the lead in the 17th minute.

Noble was the goalscorer although it was Lewis Cook who got the final touch, diverting the home hero’s effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

It was 2-0 on 25 minutes and in some style. Sebastien Haller, who had impressed up to then, was found by a searching ball from Ryan Fredericks and produced an exquisite bicycle kick which found the bottom corner.

Everything was going the way of the home side and when your luck’s in, you need to make the most of it and they did so after 35 minutes when Noble made it 3-0.

The skipper was adjudged to have been fouled by Harry Wilson, much to the frustration of the visiting players and while it appeared soft, the VAR confirmed referee Graham Scott’s call and Noble made no mistake.

Bournemouth could not respond before the break and trailing 3-0, Eddie Howe made a double change with Ryan Fraser and former Hammer Junior Stanislas introduced.

The substitutions didn’t have the desired effect though as the Cherries seemed to be treading water, while West Ham popped the ball around with ease.

Felipe Anderson’s transformation was perhaps the perfect personification of the impact Moyes has made in a short spell.

The Brazilian was bright throughout and got a deserved goal after 66 minutes, meeting a floated ball from Declan Rice with a first touch that would grace any pitch before striding clear and rolling home.

West Ham were flying and the fortune favoured them as well when Aaron Cresswell survived a VAR review for a red card. Referee Scott had no hesitation when the 30-year-old flew through the back of Ryan Fraser but the decision, surprisingly, was overturned.

Bournemouth did try their best to grab a consolation, Dominic Solanke’s header somehow bouncing back into Lukasz Fabianski’s hands after striking the inside of the post.

However, the visitors were second best throughout and slip into the bottom three after this result.

West Ham are now up to 16th and after picking up their first home win since September 22, the early signs for Moyes’ Second Coming look good.