Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town

Bournemouth picked up a much-needed win on Saturday, beating Luton Town 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup.

In need of some early 2020 cheer after a dismal run of results over the festive period, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe named a strong line-up for the home contest, handing starts to the likes of Ryan Fraser, Dominic Solanke, Harry Wilson and Philip Billing.

The Cherries made a positive start to the match and took the lead in the eighth minute through Billing, who grabbed his first goal since joining last summer when bouncing a volley over goalkeeper Simon Sluga and into the back of the net.

Solanke thought he had doubled the lead on the 15th minute when glancing a header in from a corner but, after a VAR check, it was confirmed Harry Wilson was in an offside position during the move and the goal was chalked off.

Luton should have levelled things up in the 21st minute when Harry Cornick raced through one-on-one after an errant pass from Billing, but the striker was denied by Mark Travers, who made himself big in the penalty area and pulled off a good stop.

The Hatters then missed a guilt-edged chance as they were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage-time when Billing fouled Matthew Pearson, but Alan Sheehan slipped as he was taking the kick and saw his effort rattle against the crossbar.

The second half took a while to get going but Bournemouth managed to get that crucial second goal in the 67th minute when Callum Wilson, who had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds, tucked home Harry Wilson’s pull-back from 12 yards out.

From then on, the Cherries took control and Billing got another in the 79th minute when his 25-yard effort took a big deflection off the left leg of Donervon Daniels, wrong-footing Sluga.

On 82 minutes, Solanke opened his account for the club when scrambling home inside the box after Luton failed to clear their lines, giving Howe’s men a 4-0 victory and securing their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.