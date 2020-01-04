Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Match Report

Leicester City eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine 2-0 victory against Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

Leicester, who made 10 changes to the side that beat Newcastle United 3-0 on Wednesday, created the first opening of the match but Demarai Gray’s low long-range effort was saved by Wigan’s Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall.

However, the Foxes did move ahead in the 19th minute when Tom Pearce, who was making his debut for Wigan following his summer transfer from Leeds United, turned Marc Albrighton’s cross into his own net.

Leicester almost scored again three minutes later only for Marshall to keep Harvey Barnes’ shot out but Brendan Rodgers’ team did double their lead five minutes before the interval when Barnes’ deflected shot beat Marshall.

The Premier League side continued to be by far the better team in the second period and Dennis Praet almost made it 3-0 in the 57th minute only for his header from 12 yards out to narrowly miss the target.

The Foxes cruised through the rest of the match while Wigan, who did at least have a 74th-minute effort ruled out by VAR when Jamal Lowe was adjudged to be narrowly offside, will now focus on attempting to move out of the relegation zone in the Championship.