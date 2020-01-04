Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale

Match Report

Share







Manchester City survived a first-half scare before eventually registering a 4-1 victory against Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup.

The League Two side started very well and Scott Burgess had an early shot blocked by Oleksandr Zinchenko but it was City’s Ukraine international who broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a deflected long-range effort.

David Silva contrived to lift the ball over the bar from two yards out as Pep Guardiola’s side, as expected, began to control proceedings.

Zinchenko went close to scoring his second goal of the evening with another ambitious shot but Vale grabbed a shock equaliser in the 35th minute when Tom Pope glanced a header past Claudio Bravo.

Order was restored six minutes later though when Sergio Aguero turned Phil Foden’s cross home and City held on to their 2-1 advantage until the interval.

After Bernardo Silva had headed against a post and Foden had gone close to netting, City did score a third goal in the 58th minute when John Stones’ shot hit Taylor Harwood-Bellis on its way into the net, VAR eventually ruling that the goal was valid.

Last season’s Premier League champions cruised through the rest of the match and Foden went close with a left-footed strike before Bernardo Silva wasted another presentable opportunity.

Foden did get the goal his performance deserved with 14 minutes remaining though when he fired home from eight yards out after being set up by City’s Spanish left-back Angelino.

Last season’s FA Cup winners were comprehensive victors in the end but Port Vale will be pleased to have put on a good show against their illustrious opponents.