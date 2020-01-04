Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City

Match Report

Adam Idah grabbed a hat-trick as Norwich outclassed Preston North End 4-2 at Deepdale in the third round of the FA Cup.

Both sides made plenty of changes, with the Deepdalers making nine, one more than the Canaries. Teemu Pukki’s absence allowed Idah just his second start and he broke the deadlock after less than two minutes.

After nice work by the visitors in midfield, the 18-year-old latched on to Marco Stiepermann’s through ball before slotting home calmly for his first senior goal.

The early strike did little to settle the game with both teams enjoying plenty of possession but chances were few and far between.

However, Norwich always looked dangerous on the break and got a second on 28 minutes, Onel Hernandez cutting in from the left and while he struck his effort well, goalkeeper Connor Ripley should not have allowed the ball to squirm in under his body.

Ripley was also at fault for the third 10 minutes later, failing to clear a through ball properly and from 35 yards, Idah confidently floated the ball into the empty net.

All looked lost at the break for Preston but they came out strongly after the interval, Billy Bodin forcing a save from Michael McGovern resulting in a corner.

That allowed Preston back into the game and from that set-piece, Bodin nodded home from close range after Jayden Stockley won the ball at the back post.

Ryan Ledson then forced a scrambling save from McGovern but the response didn’t last long and Idah sealed his hat-trick just after the hour.

The 18-year-old got some luck when Martin Atkinson allowed him to play on when he appeared offside but again he was too sharp for Ripley, forcing the goalkeeper into a foul before converting smartly from 12 yards.

That killed the game but in fairness, Preston kept pushing and Josh Harrop slid home a consolation with six minutes left.

While McGovern went on to make a couple of further saves, Norwich were the better team throughout with the classy Idah’s emergence potentially coming at the perfect time for Daniel Farke’s men.