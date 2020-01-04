Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers mounted an amazing Vicarage Road fightback to earn a 3-3 draw against last season's beaten finalists Watford in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Hornets made nine changes to the side that won 2-1 at home to Wolves on New Year’s Day, with Daniel Bachmann and Bayli Spencer-Adams handed debuts, while Tom Dele-Bashiru made his first start.

Rovers made three changes to the team thumped 4-1 at home by Coventry City, with Peter Clarke, Emmanuel Monthe and Stefan Payne returning to the starting XI.

Eleven minutes in, after the visitors had made a decent start, the Premier League hosts took a 1-0 lead as Dele-Bashiru marked his full debut with a thumping right-foot drive from just outside the area.

A couple of minutes later the Hornets doubled their advantage as Nathaniel Chalobah latched on to a defensive lapse to curl home a left-footed effort, leaving Rovers keeper Aaron Chapman comprehensively beaten.

Rovers were unable to stem the flow and fell 3-0 behind just past the half-hour mark as Roberto Pereyra netted his third goal of the season following good work from Isaac Success and Andre Gray.

Tranmere made a double change at the interval, while Hornets substitute Joao Pedro, making his debut, went close soon after entering the fray.

The visitors pulled a goal back 25 minutes from time as Connor Jennings headed in at the near post, converting a ball played into the area by Corey Taylor.

Jennings then forced a fine save from Bachmann as the visitors upped the pressure looking for a second goal.

And they got just that with a little over ten minutes left to play, as Bachmann failed to deal with a ball into the area and Monthe pounced to net from close range to make the score 3-2.

Amazingly Rovers levelled the scores three minutes from time after being awarded a penalty for a foul on Taylor by Mason Barrett, following a VAR check on the decision.

Paul Mullin was the man to step up and coolly convert from the spot to complete a fantastic comeback by the League One outfit, while the stunned hosts finished the game with ten men after Pereyra was sent off.