Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United held on to draw 0-0 with Wolves in a drab FA Cup third-round encounter at Molineux.

Mason Greenwood lashed an early shot over the bar for United while at the other end Romain Saiss flicked a header wide.

In the 13th minute Sergio Romero did superbly well to keep out Matt Doherty’s volley, while United had a penalty appeal rejected by VAR when Brandon Williams went down under Leander Dendoncker’s challenge.

Ruben Neves tried to liven up a dreary first half with a 37th-minute shot but it drifted wide of the target while Daniel James was similarly wayward at the other end.

Romero, who appeared to be struggling with an injury at the start of the second half, managed to save Pedro Neto’s shot from the edge of the penalty area while Juan Mata’s free-kick beat John Ruddy only to fly narrowly wide of the post.

United almost broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when Marcus Rashford, with his first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute, tried his luck with a curling effort that looped off Conor Coady and hit the top of the crossbar.

Wolves thought they had scored a late winner when Matt Doherty appeared to head the ball home only for the effort to be pulled up for handball while Raul Jimenez’s shot from a tight angle hit the woodwork.

However, United will have the chance to reach the fourth round when they take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s in the replay at Old Trafford later this month.