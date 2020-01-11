Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea made light work of Burnley as the Blues cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Clarets in west London on Saturday.

The Blues revealed the news before kick-off that midfielder N’Golo Kante would not feature in the game after picking up a hamstring injury in training on Friday.

It was Chelsea who broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Matt Lowton dived in with a reckless challenge to bring Willian down in the box.

Jorginho stepped up and made no mistake with the penalty as the Brazilian found the bottom corner from the spot.

That goal will have settled any nerves at Stamford Bridge after Lampard’s side were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Brighton in their previous Premier League outing.

The Blues found themselves two goals to the good before the break as Reece James worked himself some space down the right flank before lofting a cross into Tammy Abraham, who made no mistake with his header.

It was 3-0 just four minutes into the second half at the Bridge as Cesar Azpilicueta’s curling cross found Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tapped in his first Premier League goal from close range after more lacklustre defending from the Clarets.

With the job done in the first 45 minutes, Chelsea could enjoy the second half and should have scored even more on a day visiting boss Sean Dyche will look to forget.

Keeper Nick Pope was kept busy and did well to save efforts from the likes of James, Willian and Mason Mount in the second period.

Burnley did little to trouble the Chelsea goal and the Blues went on the claim the three points to keep them in fourth place in the table and five points clear of Manchester United.