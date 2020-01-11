Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Match Report

Share







Southampton pulled off one of the performances of the season as they secured a 2-1 victory at high-flying Leicester City.

The Saints were looking to put to rest their 9-0 thrashing at the hands of the Foxes earlier this season at St Mary’s but got off to a poor start.

Jamie Vardy was afforded far too much space down the left flank and the former England striker picked out a wonderful cross before Dennis Praet slotted the ball home in the 14th minute.

Saints supporters might well have been having that same old sinking feeling but they showed much more resilience than they did in their drubbing earlier this season and were soon back on level terms.

Stuart Armstrong was afforded enough time just inside the box to get a shot away and his effort took a huge deflection before nestling in the bottom corner.

The visitors should have taken the lead before the break when Danny Ings hit the bar twice for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

However, Saints failed to make the most of the opportunities and it was all square when the half-time whistle blew at King Power Stadium.

It was a hard-fought contest in the second half and Saints thought they had another opportunity to take the lead when Shane Long was sent tumbling to the ground by Caglar Soyuncu in the box. However, VAR stepped in and the penalty was ruled out due to Long being marginally offside in the build-up.

Three minutes later, in the 67th minute, the Foxes had the ball in the back of the net but striker Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled offside in play.

Southampton took the lead for the first time when Ings was finally rewarded for his efforts with a goal in the 81st minute.

The former Liverpool striker was played through on goal and, although his effort hit the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel, it found its way into the back of the net.

Saints thought they were going to be denied the victory when Jonny Evans looked to have scored in the 90th minute but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside by VAR.

The visitors managed to hold on for the win and finally put to rest the horrors of their previous defeat to the Foxes.