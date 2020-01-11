Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

Match Report

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with a brace in a 4-0 win against Norwich City.

The England forward met Juan Mata’s cross to give his side the advantage at the interval before scoring from the penalty spot early in the second half against a subdued Canaries side.

Rashford was forced off with a knock on the hour although not before Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils out of sight. Mason Greenwood added United’s fourth as the hosts coasted home in the closing stages.

Norwich have now gone nine games without a Premier League win and, in truth, that run never looked like ending at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were allowed to dominate the early possession although Norwich held them at bay with some ease.

Martial had a penalty appeal turned down after some good work from Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata although it seemed almost inevitable the breakthrough would come.

Mata, back in the side in place of Jesse Lingard, was the man that picked the lock. The Spaniard’s teasing cross took out the Norwich rearguard and Rashford was on hand to direct it home acrobatically, ensuring a goal to mark his double century of club appearances.

United could have been further clear but they got a warning on the stroke of half-time, Norwich forging forward and working the ball to the feet of Todd Cantwell, who drew a fine one-handed save from David de Gea.

The home side increased their advantage within five minutes of the restart. Brandon Williams was felled by Tim Krul inside the box and Rashford atoned for his penalty miss at Carrow Road earlier in the season despite the Dutch shot-stopper once again getting a hand to his powerful effort.

It was 3-0 within four minutes. Norwich were caught napping, having conceded a corner, with Mata collecting the quickly-taken set-piece and crossing for Martial to head home from six yards out.

Norwich were on the rack now and Williams should have made it four before the hour, blazing over from close range after some careless defending.

Rashford picked up a minor knock shortly after and was replaced by Daniel James, while Greenwood capped a fine afternoon when he fired a low shot past Krul with a quarter of an hour to play.