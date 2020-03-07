Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Match Report

Share







An improved second-half showing from Tottenham earned them a 1-1 draw at Burnley in what was a topsy-turvy late game in the Premier League.

The Clarets made a single change from the 0-0 draw with Newcastle, with the fit-again Chris Wood replacing Matej Vydra.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites made five alterations from the midweek penalty shootout FA Cup defeat to Norwich, with captain Hugo Lloris the headline name among those included.

The home side started the better of the two sides, Spurs surviving a couple of goalmouth scrambles and the decision to field Wood paid off after 13 minutes.

Dwight McNeil’s cross was poorly cleared by Eric Dier, enabling Jay Rodriguez to fire goalwards from distance.

Rodriguez’s effort was fumbled by Lloris and Wood was on hand to stab home.

Passive defending continued to haunt Spurs who backed off the ball, causing their own issues and after being lucky to reach half-time at 1-0, Jose Mourinho used the break to make changes.

Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura were both brought into the fold, while Dier was switched back into midfield as they went to a back-four.

The move worked almost immediately when Erik Lamela was brought down by Ben Mee and Dele Alli showed no hesitation as he fired home from the penalty spot.

Spurs kept pushing, Dele striking the side-netting but Wood and substitute Matej Vydra also looked dangerous for the Clarets.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between though and the teams were left to settle for a point apiece.

The result leaves Burnley 10th in the Premier League standings, while Spurs are eighth, four points adrift of Chelsea in the final Champions League place.