LASK 0-5 Manchester United

Manchester United continued their recent excellent run with a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Austrian side LASK in the Europa League.

Odion Igalho, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira were all on target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games.

After Mata had missed two presentable openings in the early exchanges of the round of 16 first-leg clash, LASK goalkeeper Alex Schlager made an excellent save to keep out James’ curling effort.

However, it came as no surprise when United moved ahead in the 28th minute, former Watford striker Igalho showing great skill after latching on to Bruno Fernandes’ pass before lashing a left-footed shot home off the underside of the crossbar.

United went close to doubling their advantage on the stroke of half time but Harry Maguire could only direct his header from Fernandes’ pinpoint corner over the bar.

After Schlager had saved Scott McTominay’s low drive, United made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when James slotted a fine right-footed shot past the LASK keeper – the former Swansea City star’s first goal since August.

United ran riot in the closing stages and Ighalo’s shot hit a post while LASK, who knocked AZ Alkmaar out in the previous round, failed to trouble Sergio Romero throughout the match.

With eight minutes remaining Mata latched on to Fred’s throughball and fired a left-footed shot into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

In stoppage time Greenwood and Pereira added further goals to make next Thursday’s second leg at Old Trafford a mere formality.