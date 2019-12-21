Saints ace Bertrand sets Christmas target

Ryan Bertrand feels a successful festive period for Southampton could prove crucial in the battle to avoid relegation.

Heading into this weekend’s games, Saints are in the bottom three after collecting just 15 points from their opening 17 matches.

Amongst the poor run, there has been mounting speculation surrounding the future of Ralph Hasenhuttl. There has even been talk this week that the Austrian may not see out Christmas if Saints lose at Aston Villa on Saturday.

It was a similar situation last season when Southampton were in the bottom three prior to the festive fixtures but a win over Huddersfield saw them lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Bertrand feels the criticism for Saints has increased, having established themselves as a Premier League side over recent years.

The England international admitted: “You don’t want to be in the bottom three at any time. Ideally, we don’t want to go into Christmas like that but, at the same time, it’s a funny old game.

“It’s a long season and it’s very tight down there.”

Anybody who has watched Southampton closely this season knows that the full back area has been a big issue. Two experienced internationals, Cedric and Ryan Bertrand, really underperforming. In my opinion, quite clear they both don’t want to be at #SaintsFC anymore. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 14, 2019

It’s a tough-looking festive period for Hasenhuttl’s men, with a trip to Chelsea on Boxing Day before a home clash with Crystal Palace on December 28. They then welcome Tottenham to St Mary’s on New Year’s Day.

Bertrand added: “We all know where we want to see the club and we aren’t far away from a few clubs who have supposedly had very good seasons, so there are a few rays of light we can take and build upon.”

The bookmakers feel Saints will survive, just, with Norwich, Watford and Villa the three favourites to be relegated this season.