World Cup hero Peters dies

Tributes have been paid to England World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters, who has died at the age of 76.

Peters’ family announced the 1966 World Cup winner’s death, saying he “passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness”.

Peters, who joined West Ham when just 15, spent 11 years with the Hammers before he became Britain’s first £200,000 player when joining London rivals Tottenham in 1970.

The forward scored in the famous 4-2 World Cup final triumph over West Germany at Wembley and becomes the fifth member of that side to have passed away – following Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks and his fellow West Ham legend Bobby Moore.

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Martin Peters MBE, scorer of the #ThreeLions’ second goal in the 1966 @FIFAWorldCup final, at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with Martin’s family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0P2aDVRmzZ — England (@England) December 21, 2019

His former England team-mate Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the same final, was quick to lead the tributes.

He said: “Martin Peters was one of the all-time greats and a close friend and colleague of mine for in excess of 50 years.

“A fellow World Cup final goalscorer and my West Ham partner for years along with Bobby Moore. RIP old friend.”

Peters went on to play for Norwich and Sheffield United before retiring in 1981. He was awarded an MBE for services to football in 1978 and also acted as a West Ham club ambassador in later life.

Former England striker Gary Lineker also paid tribute, saying: “Sorry to hear that Martin Peters has passed away. One of our World Cup winning heroes. A great player and a true gentleman.”

Ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton added: “I played with him at England when my career started and was very fond of him, I will miss him. RIP.”