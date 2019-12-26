Lazio keeping tabs on Comert

Reports in Italy claim that Lazio are monitoring Basel defender Eray Comert as they consider making a summer move.

Lazio have their sights set on earning a top-four finish this season and their performances in the first half of the season suggest it is a realistic target.

Former striker Simone Inzaghi took charge in 2016 and earned back-to-back fifth-place finishes, but they had to settle for eighth spot last term.

They did win the Coppa Italia last season, while the Biancocelesti lifted the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions.

Simone is hoping to turn Lazio into a club capable of challenging Juventus at the top of the table and breaking into the top four would be a step in the right direction.

He recognises that investment is required if they are to sustain any kind of success and Comert has emerged as a potential recruit to add depth.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated in his homeland of Switzerland and has been compared to former Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Comert, who was linked with Arsenal in the summer, is currently contracted to Basel until 2022 and it’s understood his employers are reluctant to let him go.

The report states that Lazio have been watching Comert, who has scored twice in 17 league appearances this term, and they will continue to monitor his progress over the coming months,

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has pretty much ruled out doing January business so any approach would likely be made towards the end of the season.