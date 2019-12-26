Smith thanks Villa for keeping the faith

Dean Smith is grateful to the Aston Villa fans and the board for keeping faith with him as he attempts to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Since Smith signed a new contract at the end of November, tying him to Villa for another four years through to 2023, their form has slumped alarmingly ahead of vital Premier League clashes at home to Norwich on Boxing Day and at Watford on Saturday, the only two clubs below them in the table.

Despite a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, and with Villa through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, four successive Premier League defeats have plunged the club into the bottom three.

The supporters, though, have so far stayed with Smith, although at the end of the 3-1 home loss to Southampton on Saturday, a few boos could be heard for the first time.

Smith says he is fully understands the murmurings, but also believes the fans realise they have come a long way in a short space of time.

This time last year Villa were a mid-table Championship side and the Premier League looked a long way away.

“We’ve had nine home games this season, full houses, 42,000 fans, and that’s probably the first time they’ve had to have a bit of a pop at the end of a game,” Smith said.

Smith at least has the firm backing of owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, emphasised by his recent new deal.

Other Premier League owners have previously shown themselves to be extremely fickle and nervous in the past, with five managers sacked in the top flight already this season, including two at Watford.

“I haven’t had to speak to them,” said Smith, regarding Sawiris and Edens. “I’ve spoken to our sporting director (Jesus Garcia Pitarch) and our chief executive (Christian Purslow), who I regularly speak to after every game.

“They are fully aware of what we are trying to do at the football club, which is move it forward, and I’ll continue to do that.”

Villa face the Canaries without influential midfielder John McGinn, who is out for around three months with a fractured left ankle, centre-back Tyrone Mings and striker Keinan Davis (both hamstring).