Smith cools axe talk but hits out at players

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith questioned the commitment of his players and dismissed talk about his own future following the defeat at Watford.

Birmingham-fan Troy Deeney struck a brace at Vicarage Road to hand the Hornets a vital win in their bid to pull off a Premier League great escape this season.

Watford’s captain grabbed his second after Douglas Luiz was adjudged to have brought him down inside the area and he was involved in the hosts’ third when Etienne Capoue won the ball from Jack Grealish and set up Ismaila Sarr.

The Villa manager was unhappy with his players’ commitment in the first half and admitted it was not the first time in recent weeks he had felt that way.

Smith said: “The last few games I have questioned it. I didn’t question it on Thursday against Norwich, but second half at Sheffield United I didn’t think we showed enough and first half today we definitely didn’t show enough.”

Nigel Pearson’s side put the game to bed with two goals in four second-half minutes not long after Adrian Mariappa had been sent off for two yellow cards.

The poor result for the visitors increased the risk of them dropping back down to the Championship.

Villa’s defeat at Vicarage Road was their fifth from their last six in the top flight and that has led to suggestions that he could soon be facing the axe if things do not improve.

It would seem a tad harsh considering he guided the club to promotion from the Championship last season, but the powers that be could act if things do not improve.

“My future is not in question for me at the moment,” he said. “All I will do is get the players ready for the next game. We always knew it would be a tough season. Am I thinking about my future? No.”