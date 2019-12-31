The Premier League in 2019: A year in quotes

As an eventful 2019 draws to a close, we’ve taken a look at some of the best quotes to come out of the Premier League over the course of the year.

Neil Warnock gets political

Former Cardiff City boss said goodbye to top flight management in England for almost certainly the last time as the Bluebirds were relegated at the end of last season.

Warnock is a love him or loathe him type of character, but whatever your view on the Sheffield native he is always good value for a quote.

A strong supporter of Brexit, Warnock was asked for his viewpoint on the UK’s turbulent political situation back in January.

“I can’t wait to get out [of the EU], if I’m honest. We’ll be far better off out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world.”

Unfortunately for the former Sheffield United manager he was at the time sitting in front of a “Visit Malaysia” sign, which was put up by a Cyprus-born chairman to help fund an 11-nationality Cardiff squad. The irony probably was lost on Warnock.

It’s a dog’s life for Eriksen

This year saw the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge of Tottenham. Despite guiding them to last year’s Champions League final he was axed earlier this season and replaced by Jose Mourinho – who we’ll come to later.

Christian Eriksen’s future in North London has been a hot topic for the best part of two years and in the 2019 January transfer window Pochettino insisted he had no problem with calling on the Dane amid the speculation, comparing the playmaker to his pooch.

“Christian is a very special person and you need to give him freedom, like on the pitch,” said Pochettino.

“You cannot put him in a box. You need to give freedom and trust him. Like my dog, in the park. I trust my dog. I say, ‘Go, I trust you’.”

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Pochettino gets a new job and a new squad of footballers can be compared to his Rhodesian Ridgeback.

Klopp and Wijnaldum on different pages

One of the most remarkable events of 2019 in the world of football was Liverpool’s incredible comeback in their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The Reds were 3-0 down after the first leg at Camp Nou but a 4-0 success at Anfield saw them reach the showpiece, with Liverpool going on to beat Spurs.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted afterwards he wasn’t holding out much hope of a fight back, but two-goal hero Georgino Wijnaldum claims he saw things very differently before a match he started on the bench.

“I said to the boys before ‘I don’t think it’s possible but because it’s you I think we have a chance’ – they are really mentality giants. It’s unbelievable,” said Klopp.

Wijnaldum said: “After the game in Spain we were confident we could score four and win 4-0.

“People outside doubted us. They thought we couldn’t do it. But once again we showed everything is possible in football.

“I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, I’m happy I could do that with two goals.”

Unsurprisingly, the phrase ‘mentality giants’ hasn’t taken off yet, but there is still time.

The return of the Special One

We may said our farewells to Pochettino but his exit facilitated the return of Jose Mourinho to the dugout. He had been doing a bit of punditry since being sacked by Manchester United but quotes from pundits just don’t have the same gravitas as those from a manager, and on his appointment at Tottenham the Special One was in cracking form.

During his time as Chelsea boss Mourinho stated he would never manage Spurs due to his love of the Blues fans.

Asked about his quote from 2015, Mourinho said: “Yes, that was before I was sacked.”

Pure gold from Jose, and he wasn’t finished there with the soundbites as his trademark self confidence came through.

Mourinho was then quizzed on if he felt the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool had contributed to Spurs’ poor start to the season.

The Portuguese coach didn’t know “because I never lost a Champions League final but I can imagine it is not easy.”