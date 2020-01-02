Jahanbakhsh progress excites Potter

News

Share







Brighton boss Graham Potter says Alireza Jahanbakhsh's recent improvement suggests he can become a key man in his side.

Jahanbakhsh joined the Seagulls from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018 and arrived with a big reputation after grabbing 21 goals in the previous campaign and impressing for Iran at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old showed signs of promise but could also be erratic, with former Albion boss Chris Hughton preferring to stick with more pragmatic options.

Potter took a similar view upon taking charge at the Amex in May 2019, telling the playmaker to work on his ball retention and decision-making and Jahanbakhsh had to wait until December 8 to make his first Premier League start of the season.

He rewarded Potter by scoring his first goal for the club on his second start, the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

It was a special effort against the Cherries but his stunning strike to secure a 1-1 New Year’s Day draw against Chelsea was even better.

Going away from goal as the ball was cleared following a corner, Jahanbakhsh angled his body to allow him to produce a magnificent overhead kick which could well go on to be named Goal of the Season.

Both strikes were followed by tears of joy from the Jirandeh-born star, a response Potter says was borne of relief having worked so hard to try and gain a chance.

Life has not been easy for the former Damash Gilan-man since arriving on the south coast but the boss believes he is now on the right track to become a crucial figure in his side.

He told the Argus: “When you come to a club and you have got this price tag (£17 million) and you want things to go well, sometimes you want to try and do too much, force that goal too much.

“Then it is about playing to his strengths, maybe a bit wider and higher so he can affect the goal because he has got that knack of scoring.”