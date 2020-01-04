Gillingham v West Ham Team News

New West Ham boss David Moyes looks set to rest most of his first team player for the FA Cup third round trip to Gillingham on Sunday.

The Hammers picked up a much-needed 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in Moyes’ first game in charge to ease their Premier League relegation fears but will get a break from the fight for survival when they head to Priestfield on Sunday.

Having replaced Manuel Pellegrini to return for a second stint at the London Stadium, Moyes is keen to strengthen the squad if possible in the future and has been linked with lots of new players but for now he is concentrating on the players he has and does not want to lose any first-teamers to injury in the cup.

With that in mind, anyone with a slight knock will not feature for Moyes’s second game in charge.

The likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Arthur Masuaku and Issa Diop will all expect to come into defence for the Hammers and David Martin could start in goal if he recovers from injury in time after Lukasz Fabianski missed training on Friday.

Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko would have normally been in contention to start but both are still recovering from injuries and will not feature and it is unlikely that Michail Antonio will be risked after missing the win over Bournemouth with a hamstring injury, while Mark Noble has picked up a foot injury and is set to miss out.

The Boss shares his thoughts ahead of our FA Cup tie vs Gillingham on Sunday… — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 3, 2020

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has named the same starting XI for their past five matches and they are in great form, winning seven out of their last eight at home, while they are unbeaten overall in their last seven games

Alex Jakubiak is pushing for a start up front but they are without long-term absentee Mark Byrne, who has a knee problem.