Are Canaries looking seven months ahead?

News

Share







Norwich have begun recruiting in the January transfer window but are they already planning for next season?

The Canaries’ race is nearly run, with an eight-point gap to safety and, while not impossible to beat the drop, it would take a miraculous escape to stay afloat.

Two wins from their first five Premier League games – including the incredible scalp of Manchester City – suggested better times ahead but the Carrow Road outfit have taken three points on just one further occasion.

They have drawn five games but, with only 14 points to their name from 22 games, the writing is on the wall.

Manager Daniel Farke has already alluded to how tough it will be to stave off relegation but has brought in German midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim and Slovakia attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin for the rest of the season.

Just 22 top-flight goals from as many matches has highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements but the new duo are not known as goalscoring midfielders.

With that in mind, it could be that Farke is already looking at the Championship and how tough a division it is to get out of.

💬 “I was in a training camp in Marbella with Hoffenheim and then two days later I’m here, so it’s been very quick. But I’m very happy to be here." 😁 Hear from our latest recruit ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 13, 2020

Both players have experience of playing in the Bundesliga and seem up for the battle after signing on the dotted line, with the East Anglians making it clear they will fight for survival until it is mathematically impossible.

While Norwich’s next match is against relegation rivals Bournemouth on Saturday, they then have a tough run of fixtures against clubs operating at the other end of the table.

A trip to Tottenham follows the Cherries clash, and, after playing Newcastle United at St James’ Park, Farke’s men go up against Liverpool, Wolves and Leicester City.

An FA Cup run is all that the beleaguered fans have to look forward to and the men in yellow face Burnley at Turf Moor in round four on January 25.

New arrivals might relish the challenge of trying to achieve the seemingly impossible but, realistically, they know that it will be second-tier football next term.

It would be no surprise to see a few more faces arrive but, with what is likely to happen in May, are there any quality players available in the transfer market who would actually want to come?

It remains to be seen if Norwich stick with Farke beyond the current campaign as it has to be remembered that the 43-year-old had little managerial experience before moving into the Canaries dugout.

It may be that he is more suited to operating in the lower leagues and he will surely get a chance to do that once again if he remains with Norwich next season.