Madrid forward Bale in talks for Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over a potential deal for Gareth Bale before the January transfer window closes.

Bale’s future at Madrid has been up for debate for the past couple of seasons and he came close to joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last summer only for talks to breakdown at the 11th hour.

There have been conflicting reports on whether he will stay or go before this month is over and the Wales international’s agent recently insisted his client would see out the remainder of his contract at the Bernabeu, which runs until the summer of 2022.

Despite falling down the pecking order, Bale has enjoyed a stellar time with the Spanish giants, scoring 80 La Liga goals and helping the club win three successive Champions League trophies from 2015-2018.

However, the latest rumours are claiming Spurs are hoping to complete a deal to bring the 30-year-old, who has only made 15 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2019/20 campaign, back to the Premier League.

It is claimed Tottenham are “working around the clock” in the hope of bringing their former star back to the club on a permanent basis before the January window closes on Friday.

Spurs are hoping the addition of Bale, who starred for the club between 2007 and 2013, scoring 55 times in 203 appearances, will provide the boost needed to secure Champions League football for next season.

Jose Mourinho’s men are currently sixth in the table, six points behind Chelsea in fourth, and missing out on Europe’s top competition would be a massive blow for the Portuguese tactician.

Bale was not included in Madrid’s squad for Sunday’s clash at Real Valladolid, increasing speculation he will leave before the month is up.