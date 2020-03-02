Watford ace Deulofeu to go under the knife

Watford have confirmed winger Gerard Deulofeu will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury.

The former Barcelona midfielder suffered the injury on Saturday evening during the first half of Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Deulofeu landed awkwardly when competing for possession before he was carried off the field on a stretcher in agony.

Reports over the weekend suggested he had suffered a season-ending injury and Watford have revealed he now needs surgery.

Scans on Monday confirmed the former AC Milan loanee has ruptured his ACL and torn the meniscus in his knee, meaning he is likely to miss the start of next season.

Boss Nigel Pearson admits it is a huge blow to lose someone of Deulofeu’s quality, but he has challenged the next player to step up to the occasion.

He told the club’s official website: “For sure Geri is going to be a miss for us; but equally it’s important we look forward with a positive mentality. Maxi Pereyra went in for Geri, and I thought he did very well when he went on.

“It almost goes without saying that we’ll give Geri all the support he needs for a full recovery.”

#watfordfc forward @gerardeulofeu is set for surgery after scans confirmed a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus suffered during the first-half of our win over Liverpool. Come back stronger, Geri, we’re all with you! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FCTgOJn1ag — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 2, 2020

Striker Troy Deeney, who had his own injury problems earlier in the season, has dedicated Watford’s stunning win to Deulofeu and the rest of the squad must now plan for life without him.

The Hornets are now 17th in the Premier League table after Saturday’s win, but they are level on points with West Ham United and Bournemouth.

Pearson’s men are not in FA Cup action in midweek, with their next fixture in the Premier League coming against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

They then welcome out-of-form Leicester City to Vicarage Road before taking on Burnley, Southampton and Chelsea.