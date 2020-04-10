NFL announces 58-man list for remote draft

The annual draft was to be held in Las Vegas, before Covid-19 lockdowns came into effect.

The NFL has named 58 players who will take part in next month’s draft, which will be conducted remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league announced on Monday it would continue with its April 23-25 draft in a “fully virtual” manner, via phone and internet.

This replaces the planned annual physical gathering to allocate new players through the league, a coveted event which this year was to be held in Las Vegas before Covid-19 lockdowns forced a change of plan.

While full details of how the draft will proceed are yet to be announced, it is understood it will be headquartered in a studio, with the NFL’s 32 teams participating remotely from their home cities.

The NFL on Thursday published on its website the list of players who will take part.

The prospects are headed by college football’s hottest commodity in Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow – winner of the Heisman Trophy last season for best in the competition – and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

The Cincinatti Bengals will have first draft pick, ahead of the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

LSU will have the strongest representation in the draft with eight players, ahead of the University of Alabama’s seven.

The draft will also double as a telethon to raise money to fight the coronavirus crisis, the NFL has said.