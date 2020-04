Raymond Van Barneveld gets one over old rival Phil Taylor in charity match

Van Barneveld stormed back to take the victory away from Taylor.

Five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld recovered from 6-3 down to beat Phil Taylor in a charity darts match played from their living rooms.

It was billed as the biggest clash in stay-at-home darts history with Van Barneveld winning 7-6 as he renewed his rivalry with Taylor on a soft-tip interactive board.

The pair also hit 15 maximums to raise GBP 15,000, which will be split between NHS charity Heroes and the Haaglanden Food Bank Foundation, as the sporting world continued to lend its support during the coronavirus crisis.

Taylor, a 16-time world champion playing from his home in Stoke, won three straight legs after being 2-0 down to take a 5-3 lead.

Van Barneveld, playing in The Hague in Holland, initially struggled as Taylor picked up the ninth leg to move within one of victory.

But the Dutchman rallied to level at 6-6 after missing double 12 for a nine-darter and then, as Taylor’s game deserted him, took the final leg to claim victory with a 119 average.