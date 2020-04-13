Jan Frodeno completes indoor Ironman

Amazing achievement took just over eight and a half hours.

Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno has raised more than 200,000 euros by doing a triathlon in lockdown.

The 2008 Olympic champion and three-time winner of the Ironman World Championship swam 3800 metres in his counter-current swimming pool, cycled 180km on his roller trainer and then ran a marathon on his treadmill.

The German completed the course in eight hours, 33 minutes and 39 seconds at his home in Girona, Spain this weekend.

The 38-year-old’s fundraising efforts hit 200,500 euros (about GBP 176,000) moments after he finished.

The money will be distributed to healthcare institutions in Girona as well as initiatives supported by the Laureus Sport for Good fund.

Frodeno said in a video on his Facebook page: “It’s very humbling.

“I feel a bit nuts but a massive thank you to everyone who followed along. Crazy times sometimes take some crazy ideas.

“Thanks to all the team for making it happen and thanks for the donations. We will be handing them out and will document it all and get some proper professional advice since we didn’t actually anticipate this going quite so well.

“But we’ve got the professional support of Laureus and want to make sure it gets in the right hands and also distributing it here locally and back home in Germany.

“I couldn’t have chosen a better sport to be in and a better community to be part of. Stay safe.”