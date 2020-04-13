Picture of the day – April 13

Ian Wright, Kevin Campbell, Tony Adams and Lee Dixon belt out Arsenal’s FA Cup final song.

Back in 1993, club songs for the FA Cup final still just about had their place and a number of Arsenal stars stepped forward to play their part that year in ‘Singing For The Gunners’.

Strikers Ian Wright and Kevin Campbell, together with defensive stalwarts Tony Adams and Lee Dixon, teamed up with British reggae stars Tippa Irie – of Hello Darling fame – and Peter Hunnigale to rally the Highbury troops.

Their efforts reached number 34 in the charts and ultimately left a familiar foe in the shape of Sheffield Wednesday speechless at Wembley.

The first game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Wright on the scoresheet for the Gunners and David Hurst replying for the Owls, setting up a replay on a rainy night back at Wembley a few days later.

After a delayed kick off, this time the Londoners came out on top in extra time with Wright again on the mark – leaving Wednesday with the unfortunate distinction of being beaten in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals by the same team in the same season.

It was a sixth FA Cup triumph for Arsenal and saw them become the first team to do the domestic cup double, but the replay marked the end of David O’Leary’s 18-year career at Arsenal as he left not long afterwards for Leeds.