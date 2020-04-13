Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Football

The former Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland favourite is showing no symptoms, his family have said.

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

In a statement, Premier League leaders Liverpool said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”