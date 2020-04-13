Sir Kenny Dalglish praises NHS staff after leaving hospital

Dalglish is in self-isolation after returning to his home.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has expressed “immense gratitude” to NHS staff after returning home from hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Scotland and Liverpool forward was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing symptoms.

In a statement on Liverpool’s official website, the 69-year-old said: “Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days.

“I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever.

“Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.”

The former Liverpool, Blackburn and Newcastle manager has gone into self-isolation at home and urged the public to do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus.

“I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter,” he said.

“This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time.

“We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others.”