Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, April 10

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0019 – UFC 249 is cancelled, with president Dana White saying he had a call from “the highest level you can go at (parent company) Disney and (broadcaster) ESPN” to abandon the event.

0824 – The Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) rules out accepting universal salary cuts, but promises to work with teams and world governing body the UCI to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the sport.

1036 – Rangers announce they will resubmit a request for prize money to be released early in order to help clubs in Scotland stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown after it was rejected as not competent by the SPFL’s legal adviser.

1037 – World Athletics announces the weekend of August 8-9 as the protected window for national championships this year following the disruption of the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA President outlines three immediate priorities for football➡️ https://t.co/eVqXw9yeMm pic.twitter.com/iFmYJCEIxG — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 10, 2020

1334 – FIFA president Gianni Infantino promises to make money available from the world governing body’s reserve funds to help mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

1442 – Celtic announce that the club’s chief executive and non-executive directors, plus the first-team players, manager Neil Lennon and the backroom staff have volunteered to take “a significant reduction in salaries”.

1600 – Leicester confirm they would not furlough staff and would pay casual employees until the end of the originally scheduled season.