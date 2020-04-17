Harry Kane sends a message and Ferrari do their bit – Friday’s goodwill stories
Liverpool paid tribute to NHS workers and Chris Froome was challenged by Kevin Pietersen.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 16.
Football
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane sent a special video message to a four-year-old cancer sufferer who overcame coronavirus.
Spurs fan Archie Wilks caught Covid-19 during treatment for rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma.
On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, England skipper Kane said: “Hi Archie, great to hear you’re feeling better and on the mend.
“You’re a strong boy. Just keep listening to the doctors, nurses and your parents.
“I hear you and your twin brother Henry love to play football, so keep playing in the garden, stay at home and, yeah, I wish you all the best.”
Spurs’ good work at their stadium continued as after opening their doors to an outpatients department of a local hospital and carrying out Covid-19 tests for NHS staff, they are also using their basement car park as a hub for the London Food Alliance.
Liverpool have sent a thank you message to an NHS trust in Kent.
The letter, signed by 23 of the players and manager Jurgen Klopp, pays tribute to the “amazing work” done by staff at Medway NHS Foundation Trust.
Players from the club also donated some sweet treats to staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, with Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold filming a video message.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was doing his bit by donating a delivery of over 16,000 meals and other emergency supplies to people in Islington.
Formula One
Ferrari are producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at their Maranello plant via 3D printing facilities in support of health workers.
Williams driver George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passed their time by playing Euro Truck Simulator.
Cricket
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen swapped the crease for the saddle and challenged four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome to a virtual cycling race.
But Froome did not appear to see him as much of a threat.
Rugby union
Wales and Stormers centre Jamie Roberts, a qualified doctor, spent the morning with Dr Mark Taubert, a consultant in palliative medicine at Llandough Hospital.
Tennis
Jamie Murray took to Twitter to show off his lockdown exercise regime.
Boxing
Tyson Fury took time out to pay tribute to Mike Tyson, describing the 53-year-old as a “modern day gladiator”.
And Carl Frampton was out helping to deliver meals for those in need.