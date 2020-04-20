Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Sunday, April 19

UK

Brighton were doing their bit to help.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1103 – Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess is one of those doing his bit to help out in the local community. He said: “It brings it home how lucky we are as footballers, but also how serious it is in the real world at the moment. That’s why I’m obviously so keen to try and put any of the time that I now have free to good use.”

1313 – Brighton’s stadium has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing centre. The appointment-only centre has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for NHS staff and other key workers.

1350 – Sir Mo Farah insisted all his career achievements pale in comparison with the extraordinary efforts of coronavirus fundraiser Captain Tom Moore. The 99-year-old has raised more than GBP 25million for NHS Charities Together having initially targeted GBP 1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden. Speaking on Sky Sports News, four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah said: “It’s incredible – there are no real words to describe Tom.”

War veteran Captain Tom Moore raised millions for NHS charities (Joe Giddens/PA)

1400 – Roma’s players and coaching staff have given up their salaries for the remainder of the season to help combat the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

1454 – Accusations of bullying around the Scottish Professional Football League vote to end the season are “absolute nonsense”, according to board member Les Gray.

1642 – Grimsby striker Billy Clarke is raffling off Cesc Fabregas’ shirt to raise money for the NHS and those in need in Bradford. The forward has set up an online raffle from the Bantams’ shock 4-2 FA Cup win at Chelsea in January 2015, which also includes his jersey from the day.