Jordan Nobbs signs contract extension with Arsenal Women

England international Jordan Nobbs has continued her affiliation with Arsenal Women after signing a new deal at the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder, the Gunners’ vice-captain, has scored 66 goals in 206 appearances since joining from Sunderland in 2010.

Nobbs, who has played 60 times for the Lionesses, has won three FA Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups and five FA Continental Tyres League Cups with Arsenal.

She told the Gunners’ official website: “Arsenal is my everything now.

🔟 years with The Arsenal… But this story is so far from over 😁@JordanNobbs8 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/61AbwFGxow — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 21, 2020

“I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I’ve got Arsenal in my blood now and I’m very proud to say that. I think I’ve got some great years to come.”

Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro added: “Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means.

“To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that’s very, very special from a coaching perspective.

“They’re unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are ingrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She’s an important part of our making as a squad.”