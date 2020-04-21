Sent off: NFL star Tom Brady told not to work out in park

Brady moved to Tampa in the post-season.

Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady was seen working out in a park which had been closed due to coronavirus.

The former New England Patriot is now in Tampa, Florida, after signing for the Buccaneers during the post-season.

Mayor Jane Castor told a news conference a warden saw someone working out in a park near the city centre.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said.

The City of Tampa tweeted: “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”