Managing director Mal Brannigan leaves Dundee United

Football

The Tangerines were crowned as Ladbrokes Championship champions last month.

Dundee United have announced managing director Mal Brannigan has left the club with immediate effect.

The Tangerines were crowned as Ladbrokes Championship winners last month after SPFL clubs voted to terminate the three divisions below Scotland’s top flight early.

United chairman Mark Ogren hailed Brannigan’s contribution at the club.

Ogren told the club’s official website: “Since taking over the club, we have seen extremely positive changes of which Mal has been at the forefront.

“We would like to thank Mal for his work during his time as managing director and we wish him the very best.”

Brannigan added: “It has been a huge pleasure to have been a part of Dundee United’s return to the Scottish Premiership. I wish the club nothing but success.

“I would like to thank Mark, Scott and the Board for their support and guidance during my time at Tannadice.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the staff at the club who have worked extremely hard to achieve our goals and to the supporters who care so much for their club. Enjoy the Premiership.”