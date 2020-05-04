Norwich boss Daniel Farke believes Premier League will provide safe solution

The Premier League campaign has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke says he has total trust in the Premier League as they try to find a safe way of completing the season.

The Premier League campaign has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and remaining matches would be behind closed doors if ‘Project Restart’ is given the go-ahead.

Norwich are currently bottom of the table and six points clear of safety and Farke is hoping the Canaries will have a chance to pursue an unlikely great escape, but only if it is safe to do so.

“I totally trust the key people at the Premier League that have to make the decisions and not easy decisions because there are disadvantages for every scenario,” Farke told Sky Sports.

“For us we deserve the chance to work on our little miracle and stay in this league and my general attitude is that we should try everything we can to finish the season.

“But, if it is the situation that – by not finishing the season – we save one life then we should do that (not finish the season).”

Farke is doing his best to plan for a potential return, even though there is currently no Premier League restart date in place.

“We have to prepare for several scenarios. We are trying to prepare a little pre-season before the restart.

“We don’t know how much time we have – perhaps two weeks or four weeks. It is difficult when you don’t have a fixed date and work from this back but it is the same for every coach and we have to handle the situation.”