Atalanta and Legnano mourn the death of 19-year-old Andrea Rinaldi

Football

The midfielder has died after suffering an aneurism on Friday.

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering an aneurysm on Friday.

Rinaldi was part of the youth set-up with Atalanta but had been spending this season on loan with Serie D side Legnano, who confirmed the cause of death.

“President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family, deeply moved, send their most heartfelt sympathy to Andrea Rinaldi’s family members and AC Legnano for his passing,” a statement on Atalanta’s website read.

“Andrea wore the Nerazzurri shirt since he was 13 years old until the Primavera, contributing to the U17 in 2016 to win the Scudetto and the Supercoppa, to then continue his career at Imolese, Mezzolara and this season at Legnano.

“Always available and positive, he knew how to make himself well liked by everyone.

“Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon.

“But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the heart of those who have had the good fortune to meet you. Goodbye Andrea.”

Legnano said in a statement on their website: “Andrea fought for three days after the illness that hit him.

“An aneurysm snatched him out of life in the prime of his life, with a life ahead and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine.”