Premier League title-winning captains – Ryan Giggs

Football

Share







The Manchester United winger won 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford.

Ryan Giggs stands as one of football’s most decorated players.

The winger’s trophy-laden career at Manchester United sets him apart in the game’s folklore.

In 1993 he helped United to their first top-flight title in 26 years – the first of his 13 Premier League crowns – having broken into the team at 17 as part of the Class of ’92.

Six years later United won a famous treble – the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup – with Giggs scoring a famous solo goal against Arsenal in extra-time of their semi-final victory.

Giggs scores his famous FA Cup goal against Arsenal in 1999. (Dave Jones/PA)

He also took the captain’s armband at Old Trafford for much of the 2007-08 season with Gary Neville sidelined with a long-term injury.

The Wales international lifted his 10th Premier League title after a 2-0 win at Wigan on the final day of the season – a game where he equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 758 appearances for the club.

Giggs also helped United win the Champions League with a shoot-out victory over Chelsea in Moscow, coming on as a late substitute and scoring their final penalty.

Three more league titles followed and he took charge for four games after David Moyes’ sacking before retirement – having played 963 times for the club – in 2014.

He stayed on under Louis Van Gaal but left Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s appointment in 2016. Two years later he was appointed manager of Wales – who he played 64 times for – and guided his country to Euro 2020 – before it was postponed.