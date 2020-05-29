Picture of the day – May 29

Forest players celebrate a football miracle with their fans after completing back-to-back European Cup wins.

John McGovern and Peter Shilton shared their jubilation with Nottingham Forest fans after returning to East Midlands Airport with the European Cup for the second year in a row.

John Robertson’s first-half goal against Hamburg in Madrid proved enough to complete remarkable back-to-back European titles.

It also meant Forest became the first club to win the European Cup more times than their domestic first division title.

And they did it without the injured Trevor Francis, who had scored the winner the year before against Malmo.

Skipper McGovern and England keeper Shilton, who kept a clean sheet against a Hamburg outfit featuring Kevin Keegan, were key men in Brian Clough’s side, whose incredible European achievement was celebrated in the 2015 film ‘I believe in miracles’.