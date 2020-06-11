Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson wins SFWA Young Player of the Year award

Football

The 20-year-old saw off competition from Motherwell’s Allan Campbell, St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann and Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey.

The 20-year-old saw off competition from Motherwell’s Allan Campbell, St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann and Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey to be named DoubleTree by Hilton young player of the year.

The prize is given to the player deemed to be the best young Scottish talent in the country.

The former Hamilton player netted three goals in 38 matches last season.