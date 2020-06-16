Scotland boss Steve Clarke could lose services of Alex Dyer and Steven Reid

Football

Dyer has become permanent Kilmarnock boss while Reid is interested in Bolton job.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke could be looking for a new coaching team in the coming days with Alex Dyer and Steven Reid’s international future uncertain.

Dyer will have talks with Clarke and the Kilmarnock board over his Scotland duties after signing a two-year contract to stay on as Rugby Park boss.

Reid is among the favourites to take over as Bolton manager after Keith Hill left Wanderers following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

Alex Dyer has signed a two-year deal at Killie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dyer continued working as Clarke’s assistant after the former Chelsea defender moved from Rugby Park to Hampden but he stepped up on an interim basis after the last international and will discuss his future after being given a long-term chance.

When asked about his international future, Dyer said: “That conversation I have to have first with a few people and then I will take it from there.

“I can’t really say too much on that at the moment because I only signed my contract today. But you will know in due course very soon.”

Steven Reid is in the frame for the Bolton job (Nick Potts/PA)

Dyer believes former Republic of Ireland international Reid is also ready to step up to management.

“He is 100 per cent ready,” Reid said. “He’s a good man, he knows football, it’s been a joy working with him at international level. He had a good career, he’s got all his coaching badges.

“I spoke to him two days ago and I knew he was going for the job and I wished him all the best with it. I would love to see him get the job.”