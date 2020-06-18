Timo Werner heading for Chelsea as club agree deal with RB Leipzig

Football

Share







Striker is one of Europe’s hottest properties.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, subject to the forward completing a medical.

The 24-year-old will join the Stamford Bridge club in July after they met the German’s release clause, reported to be around GBP 53million.

Werner, who scored his 32nd goal of the season for Leipzig on Wednesday night, will stay in Germany until the end of the Bundesliga season.

We have some @TimoWerner news for you! 👀 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 18, 2020

Werner, who was reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool, said on Chelsea’s official website: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Timo Werner was in demand (John Walton/PA)

Blues director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”