Daniel Ayala set to miss Middlesbrough game against Swansea

UK

Share







The Spaniard is set to leave Boro on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough will be without defender Daniel Ayala for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Swansea.

Centre-back Ayala, who has declined to extend his contract beyond the end of June, has been struggling with the ankle problem which has kept him sidelined since January and is unlikely to play again for the club.

George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Adam Clayton, Rudy Gestede, Marvin Johnson and Jonny Howson are also out of contract later this month but will be available for selection.

Aside from Spaniard Ayala, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate expects to have a fully-fit squad to pick from.

Swansea defender Mike Van Der Hoorn will be absent at the Riverside Stadium.

The Dutch centre-back is edging closer to a return to action after undergoing knee surgery.

Midfielder George Byers has overcome an ankle problem and is fit to feature.

Swans boss Steve Cooper has no other selection concerns.