Jordan Obita a doubt as Reading resume season

UK

Share







Stoke are the visitors to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Jordan Obita is a doubt as Reading resume their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to Stoke.

The left-back continues to struggle with a long-term knee injury and is unlikely to feature in the Royals’ first competitive game since March.

Andy Yiadom is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a similar issue and will not feature.

Mark Bowen’s side won their last two games before the shutdown and sit eight points off the play-off places.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will be free to oversee his side’s return to action after recovering from coronavirus.

O’Neill returned to supervise the club’s training sessions on Friday after 11 days of self-isolation.

Welsh midfielder Joe Allen remains sidelined after sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon injury earlier in the year.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Nick Powell and Lasse Sorensen are all possible replacements for the 30-year-old.