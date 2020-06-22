Scot Bennett and Jamille Matt depart as Newport tighten up after Covid-19 crisis

UK

Another three players have also been released by the club.

Newport will not offer new deals to any of their out-of-contract players due to the financial impact of coronavirus, with Scot Bennett and Jamille Matt among the players to exit the club.

Bennett has been a first-team regular since arriving from Notts County in 2016, having previously enjoyed a loan spell at Rodney Parade, and made 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

Striker Matt has also been a prominent figure under Michael Flynn and scored 26 goals in two seasons in south Wales.

Jay Foulston, Dominic Poleon and Momodou Touray have also been released.

“We are not making any offers to our out-of-contract first-team squad members due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, specifically the economic impact on the club, uncertainty of when we will return to playing football in front of crowds and not knowing when season 2020-21 will commence,” read a club statement.

Club captain Mark O’Brien retired last week due to a heart condition.