Striker Jordan Bowery set to join Mansfield from MK Dons

Mansfield have agreed terms for the signature of striker Jordan Bowery from MK Dons.

The 28-year-old’s move will be officially ratified when the summer transfer window opens.

He scored twice in 22 appearances in all competitions with the Dons in the 2019/20 season.

Bowery has had spells with Chesterfield, Aston Villa, Doncaster, Rotherham, Oxford and Crewe as well as his time with the Dons and has twice enjoyed promotion from the fourth tier.

Bowery told Mansfield’s website: “I’m excited about this move to Mansfield. I feel like this is the right place for me to show what I can do.

“I’ll now be looking to get myself in peak condition for whenever we return. I’ll be raring to go when we do.”

Stags boss Graham Coughlin added: “Jordan’s challenge now is to fulfil his potential and become a real force in this division.”