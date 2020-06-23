As you were for Steve Bruce ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Aston Villa

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark will not be included as they work their way back to full fitness.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects to have an unchanged squad at his disposal for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Midfielder Matty Longstaff has returned to training after a thigh injury, but neither he nor his older brother Sean (muscle problem) is expected to be available.

Defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark will not be included as they work their way back to full fitness, but Bruce has no fresh concerns after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Danny Drinkwater will be assessed ahead of Villa’s trip to St James’ Park.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was ineligible to face his parent club for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat but is also recovering from a knock he suffered in the build-up to the restart.

Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) remain out for the season, with Bjorn Engels still battling an Achilles problem.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Yedlin, Rose, Krafth, Lazaro, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Bentaleb, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Allan, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Muto.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Steer, Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Targett, Grealish, Drinkwater, McGinn, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Vassilev, Davis.